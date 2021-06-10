AN E-SCOOTER rider has been banned after he was caught drink driving.
Keith James Dirske, 33, of Plas Derwen, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on Avondale Road on April 4.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard he gave a reading of 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Dirske was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £464 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.