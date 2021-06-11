A FLORIST from Abergavenny has won Interflora’s Great British Bloom Off - a national floristry competition to find the best of the best in UK floristry.

Charlotte Davies, 34, who works at Hilary’s Floral Design in Abergavenny, took the title of Bloom Off champion after impressing the judges week after week.

The show tasked four florists from across the UK to take on weekly design challenges, each one a test of their creativity and technical know-how.

Charlotte Davies from Abergavenny wins Interflora's Great British Bloom Off Pictures: Ruth Towell

Judging the florists’ efforts were: florist to the stars Simon Lycett, internationally renowned floristry judge Karen Barnes and interior designer and colour expert Eva Sonaike.

Ms Davies stole the show with her Feel Good Flowers - a hand tied bouquet designed as a pick-me-up for a friend, and her 'tablescape' for a dinner party.

Interflora launched The Great British Bloom Off to celebrate the skill and creativity of artisan florists on the high street.

Ms Davies said: “I love competitions as they are a perfect opportunity to get creative and use a range of different colours and blooms.

“I spent a lot of time researching the meaning of different flowers as well as the psychology of colours. I chose to use cheerful hues like yellow, orange and cerise and include some more exotic stems that nodded to the optimism of summer and the possibility of foreign travel.

“In the final round, which was the table arrangement round, I created an arrangement in the style of a runner with lots of pastel colours and a pop of orange with gorgeous orange lantern flowers.

“I know all the other florists who competed from previous competitions, so it was so lovely to see them all again and they all created some beautiful designs.

“When I was announced as the winner, I was quite shocked. I knew I was competing against people who are so talented, so I was over the moon when I realised I’d won.”

Judge Karen Barnes said: “The talent on display in this competition really was incredible. Every bouquet and arrangement was a spectacle, and the other judges and I were in awe of some of the designs.

“However, in two nail biting rounds Charlotte’s amazing work truly stood out to us all, and she was a worthy winner.”