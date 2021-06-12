THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like causing death by driving without due care and attention, arson, theft and burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Derek Richards

Drug driver Derek Richards killed teenager Rhys Dobson in a hit and run when he was high on amphetamine and cannabis.

His 19-year-old victim died instantly in the early hours of the morning on Sunday April 14 20,19.

Richards, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, was found guilty by a jury of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

The defendant was jailed for three years.

Christopher Stock

Christopher Stock stole a cyclist’s £3,800 electric bike after threatening his mother he was going out to rob someone after she refused to give him money.

The 30-year-old then went to lay in wait for a random victim in darkness in the Duffryn area of Newport.

Stock was jailed for 10 months.

Gethin Jones

A married couple were left “horrified” and wanting to move home after a thief stole sentimental jewellery following a raid at their bungalow.

Prolific burglar Gethin Jones’ victims no longer feel safe following the break-in in Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, when they were away for the weekend.

He stole wedding and engagement rings belonging to the wife’s late mother along with other jewellery, including gold bracelets and a bangle.

Jones, 35, was jailed for 876 days.

Russell McGuire

An arsonist using “using drugs like sweets” and drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey almost every day started a fire at a block of flats.

Had the police not arrived so swiftly, Russell McGuire could have put residents’ lives in danger at the complex owned by Melin Homes in Newport.

Christopher Rees, prosecuting, said officers extinguished the blaze which the 36-year-old set by torching a letterbox on the ground floor.

McGuire, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for three years and four months.

Alan Marcus Fowler

Alan Marcus Fowler was caught with a razor blade at a shopping centre's multi-storey car park.

The 28-year-old was arrested with the weapon at Newport’s Kingsway Centre.

Fowler, of Chepstow Road, pleaded guilty to having a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis and was jailed for 31 weeks.

Gareth Rudge

A man with a long history of criminal convictions was jailed after he defied a court which had banned him from a Gwent town.

Gareth Rudge, 35, was locked up for flouting an order prohibiting him from going to the centre of Blackwood.

The defendant is also barred from Blackwood Gate Retail Park after a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) was imposed.

Rudge, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching the order on High Street on May 6 and May 17.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing electrical items from Boots and Home Bargains, smart plugs and screwdrivers from Sainsburys in Pontllanfraith and a pair of boots from Shoe Zone.

The defendant was jailed for 34 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.