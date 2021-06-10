A NEW scheme helping disabled people keep physically active through cycling has been launched in Newport.

Newport Live, in partnership with Newport City Council, launched the Wheels for All initiative on Wednesday, June 9, in Tredegar Park.

Eleven specially created bikes and trikes have been designed for use by those with physical disabilities.

Steve McGrath, the Disability Sport Wales development officer for Newport, said: “We’ve got some three wheelers, two wheelers – all specially adapted to allow people with disabilities to ride them.

“We’ve even got a wheelchair transporter bike to allow people in wheelchairs to go directly onto the bike and experience the excitement of cycling round the park with their family.

“The idea is that we’re opening cycling up to as many people as possible across Newport and giving them the opportunity to be physically active”.

The bikes all together cost £30,000 to make. This, along with the entire Newport initiative, was funded by Newport City Council.

The launch was attended by children from Maes Ebbw Special School who had the chance to try out the new bikes.

They were taken out on the route by instructors who know the capabilities of the bikes.

As well as the children and their parents, the event was attended by Newport Live staff and members of Newport City Council.

Council leader Jane Mudd was in attendance, as was councillor Debbie Harvey who is the cabinet member for leisure and culture.

The route has been designed with limited mobility in mind, with parts of the track being widened to accommodate the greater width of most of the bikes.

The track is 1.7 kilometres long and runs around Tredegar Park. There are multiple rest points for people who need them and it is flat.

Cllr Harvey said: “This is extremely important, it’s the only (initiative) of its kind in Newport.

“With these bikes coming in now, you can all join together as a family unit and cycle round this beautiful historic park”.

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the initial plans to launch the scheme.

“It was planned to be launched last year, but with Covid, everything was put on the backburner,” said, Cllr Harvey.

“I’m just super excited now that it’s in, it’s up and running.

“When you see their faces, of these children and adults, on these bikes and they’re whizzing around and the wind is in their face – it’s priceless, it’s incredible”.

All Newport residents will be able to access the equipment for free, provided they book ahead and attend an induction session to familiarise themselves with the bikes.

If you are interested in trying the bikes and the route for yourself, you can contact Newport Live through their website and they will schedule an induction session.

For more information visit www.newportlive.co.uk/wheelsforall