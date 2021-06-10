MAKING plans for the kick-off of the Euros 2020?
The Euros 2020 - delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic - will finally come to our screens tomorrow (Friday June 11) with Turkey v Italy starting at 8pm.
Those planning of making a night of it at home with their squad can tuck into a giant pizza (and more) while supporting a local Newport business.
Al Forno, based in Chartist Way, Rogerstone, is launching 'The Big Night In' special to help football fans (or just hungry people) throughout the Euro 2020 tournament.
The deal - based on four people sharing - includes a 24" pizza with with individual toppings, four sides and a 1.5 litre soft drink for £38.99.
The Big Night In deal will be on offer for one month - from Friday June 12 until Sunday July 11 - meaning people can enjoy a slice of the action at any of the Euro matches.
People can order through the website alforno.tincankitchen.co.uk with collection or delivery options available.
Al Forno, based in a shipping container, is part of an ambitious plan to create a street food courtyard in Rogerstone.
Based in the car park by the What! store, Al Forno opened in December 2020 and joined Tin Can Kitchen - a shipping contained based food venue offering burgers, hot dogs and burritos which opened in May 2020.