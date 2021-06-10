DETECTIVES trying identify a man who died on the railway over the border near Cam and Dursley station in Gloucestershire have released an image as their search for information continues.
On June 2 at 11pm, officers were called to an area of railway near Cam and Dursley station following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are still working to establish the full circumstances behind the man’s death. Despite a number of extensive enquiries, they’ve still been unable to identify him and inform his family.
The man is described as white, with short dark hair. He was wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, dark grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers.
Officers are today releasing this image in connection in the hope it may assist in their efforts to identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 706 of 02/06/21.