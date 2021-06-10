A CANCER charity has funded £1.4 million to Cardiff and Vale University Health Board for a refurbishment at Children's Hospital for Wales.

LATCH has funded the £1.4M to refurbish the Rainbow Ward at the Children’s Hospital for Wales - although the hospital is in Cardiff their Rainbow Ward is the lead centre for paediatric oncology in South and West Wales.

It cares for children and young people with cancer and leukaemia, aged from birth up to 13, and staff includes specialist doctors, nurses and LATCH support workers.

The staff on the ward take pride in creating a family atmosphere for those in their care.

The ward has nine beds and an additional six Rainbow Daybeds for patients needing daily treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions and investigations.

An anaesthetic room and theatre are also available for treatments that require general anaesthetic. Each area has their own playroom and play specialist. Over time the ward has naturally become tired and difficult to maintain without significant investment.

The generous funding from LATCH will allow much needed upgrades to be completed, creating a comfortable space for patients and their families.

Chair of Cardiff and Vale UHB, Jan Janczewski, said: “Rainbow Ward has become increasingly difficult to maintain over time and advances in healthcare technologies present us with new opportunities to elevate the care we provide.

"On behalf of the Health Board, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to LATCH for this significant donation to refurbish Rainbow Ward, in addition to the ongoing vital support the charity provides for children and families in our care.”

The refurbishment - estimated to be completed this autumn - will include additional single-unit beds created to offer privacy and to help prevent the spread of infections to immunosuppressed children.

Ambient lighting and entertainment will be installed, with plans for a new large playroom and family room included.

Staff will also benefit from new working areas positioned at the centre of the ward to enhance how they can respond to the needs of children in their care. The build will also see state-of-the-art healthcare technologies installed and maintained.