THREE drug dealers have been jailed after they were caught trafficking cocaine in Gwent.

Luke Grant Wiegold, 37, Luke Shane Wiegold, 32, and Geraint Watters, 37, were locked up at Newport Crown Court.

Following a raid in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, police found a mobile phone belonging to Watters which had messages linking him to the supply of class A drugs.

Further enquiries by detectives led them to Luke Grant Wiegold’s address where more than 30 mature cannabis plants were found.

Luke Grant Wiegold

Text messages on another mobile phone revealed a list which was later linked to the possible sale of more than half a kilo of cocaine.

READ MORE: Newport paedophile admits grooming offence

Luke Grant Wiegold, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, admitted producing cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and dishonestly using electricity without authority.

Luke Shane Wiegold, also of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, and Watters, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Luke Shane Wiegold

Luke Grant Wiegold was jailed for four years.

Luke Shane Wiegold was sent to prison for three years and Watters for two years and four months.

The trio are set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.

Geraint Watters

Outside the court, Police Constable Rhys Jones, the officer in the case, said: “These three men from Caerphilly are serving lengthy prison sentences for their part in supplying cocaine and cannabis.

“We will continue to work together to target those whose criminal activities blight the lives of communities across Gwent.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our society.

More than 30 mature cannabis plants were found by Gwent Police

“We’re committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets.

“This result would not have been possible without the continued support of those living in our communities.

“The vital information that they provide about illegal drug activity in their area assists officers greatly in achieving results like this.

“We would encourage people to continue to report any such concerns so we can take action.”