OFFICERS in Caerphilly recovered three stolen motorbikes within an hour on Thursday evening.

Police in the Rhymney area reported recovering a stolen scooter found on Maerdy View just after 7pm.

And later that hour, two more motorbikes were recovered.

READ MORE:

"Within a one hour period, officers have seized three stolen bikes in the Rhymney area this evening," the Caerphilly Borough Officers tweeted.