OFFICERS in Caerphilly recovered three stolen motorbikes within an hour on Thursday evening.
Police in the Rhymney area reported recovering a stolen scooter found on Maerdy View just after 7pm.
And later that hour, two more motorbikes were recovered.
"Within a one hour period, officers have seized three stolen bikes in the Rhymney area this evening," the Caerphilly Borough Officers tweeted.