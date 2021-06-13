A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KATE DAVIDSON, 37, of Newport Road, Caldicot, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she was found guilty after a trial of burglary at Mills News.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £275 in compensation, costs and a fine.

ALISON GLENDA HODGES, 49, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing £44.75 worth of alcohol and chocolate from Morrisons and assault by beating.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

RASA ZABINSKAITE, 24, of Ross Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £376 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on M4 westbound prior to the Brynglas Tunnels without due care and attention.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CAROL ANN SMOTHERS, 53, of Oliver Jones Crescent, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Stockton Way.

Her driving licence was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS: Newport paedophile admits grooming offence

DIANE JONES, 66, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Stockton Way.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four points.

SIONED DAVIES, 22, of Highfield Close, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 24mph in a 20mph zone on Stockton Way.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE PATRICIA JENKINS, 30, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 70mph zone on the A4702 in Newbridge.

Her driving licence was endorsed with five points.

JAMES WILLIAMS, 38, of Blaen Blodau Street, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis.

SAM MOSS, 29, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £330 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

DARREN JAMES EDMUNDS, 33, of Brecon Road, Llanwenarth, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

JACOB WILLIAM JONES, 27, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, was sentenced to a 13-week electronically monitored curfew for driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge.