THREE motorbikes have been stolen in Blaenau Gwent - and police suspect the incidents are linked.
Gwent Police are appealing for information following three motorbikes being stolen from addresses in the Brynmawr and Abertillery areas overnight on June 6 or the early hours of June 7.
A grey Yamaha MT 125 was stolen from a property on Warwick Road, Brynmawr.
In Abertillery, a white Honda CBR 125 (pictured) was stolen from a property on Victoria Road and a white Keeway RKS was stolen from a property on Cyril Place.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers believe all three incidents are linked and a white transit van was used.
"If you have any information relating to these thefts please contact us on 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.
"Officers advise that motorbikes are kept in a secure garage or outbuilding if possible, and are covered and chained up."