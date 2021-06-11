A HEAVY police presence remains in place in Newport, as they continue a murder investigation.

The investigation was launched following a "serious assault" in Aberthaw Road, Alway, last night.

Emergency services attended, but the victim died at the scene.

This morning, Gwent Police remain in the area, with officers at the roundabout on Aberthaw Road.

Police have also cordoned off an area near Alway Contact Centre.

Tributes have been left at the scene for the victim of the assault, who is yet to be formally named.

Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder - two aged 19, one aged 18 and two 17-year-old boys.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a call in relation to a serious assault in Balfe Road, Newport at around 9.05pm on Thursday, June 10, after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 26-year-old man as deceased, and remain at the scene."

They continued: "A murder investigation has been launched and five people – three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys – are currently in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100203630."

Alternatively, people with information can message Gwent Police directly via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.