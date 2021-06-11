WALES' rolling weekly coronavirus case rate has risen again, to 13.5 per 100,000 for the week to June 6.

Though still low, the rate has risen steadily from 7.5 per 100,000 for the week to May 30, just seven days earlier.

And it is set to go higher still, given the 'lag' of five days, as case numbers have also risen this week.

There have been 118 new cases confirmed across Wales today, the first time more than 100 cases a day have been confirmed for three days in a row since late March.

Twelve of today's new cases are in Gwent - five in Newport, four in Caerphilly, two in Monmouthshire, and one in Blaenau Gwent.

The rolling weekly case rate in Gwent for the week to June 6 is 9.3 per 100,000 - and Caerphilly currently has Gwent's and Wales' lowest rolling weekly case rate, 2.8 per 100,000.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began currently stands at 213,642, including 41,905 in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

In Wales, 2,201,665 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,336,479 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Monmouthshire (6.3 per 100,000) has the third lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 6. Blaenau Gwent (10) has the 10th lowest rate.

Torfaen (16 per 100,000) has, with Neath Port Talbot, the joint fifth highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 6, and Newport (14.2) has the ninth highest rate in Wales.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 6 is 34.1 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 6 is 1.4 per cent. Torfaen (1.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Denbighshire - 15

Cardiff - 13

Pembrokeshire - 11

Swansea - nine

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Wrexham - seven

Flintshire - six

Newport - five

Caerphilly - four

Conwy - four

Gwynedd - four

Bridgend - four

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Monmouthshire - two

Anglesey - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Ceredigion - one

Torfaen - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Powys - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 12

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.