RESIDENTS have spoken of their sadness and heartbreak after a man was killed in Alway.

Police were called to Aberthaw Road last night after a serious assault.

Paramedics also attended the incident, but the victim died at the scene.

This morning residents flooded the street to lay tributes to the man, as well as tie balloons to the railings.

One, who asked not to be named, said the incident was "heartbreaking".

They added: "It is so sad. I'm devastated for the family and his friends."

Police remained at the scene this morning.

While an area was also cordoned off around Alway Contact Centre.

Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder - two aged 19, one aged 18 and two 17-year-old boys. The victim has not been officially named.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a call in relation to a serious assault in Balfe Road, Newport at around 9.05pm on Thursday, June 10, after a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 26-year-old man as deceased, and remain at the scene."

They continued: "A murder investigation has been launched and five people – three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys – are currently in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100203630."

Alternatively, people with information can message Gwent Police directly via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.