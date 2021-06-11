A NIGHTMARE house which was being used as a suspected drug den has this afternoon been boarded up by Gwent Police.
The property has been closed for three months following the force receiving complaints from neighbours in Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly.
There were serious concerns over anti-social behaviour and drug use at the house.
As soon as the court order was granted work started to close the house
Officers were allowed to seal the address after a closure order was obtained at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court this morning.
After the property was boarded up, crime and disorder reduction officer PC Greg Turley said: “Officers worked closely with local residents and partners to make this application.
No one will be allowed inside the property until September
“Consultation also took place with the registered social landlord, the local authority, environmental health and the community safety department.
"I hope the closure order granted today sends a message to those who engage in anti-social behaviour and criminal activity that we have a variety of tools available to deal with them, and reassures local residents that we will always listen to their concerns and take the most appropriate action necessary to ensure quality of life for our communities.”