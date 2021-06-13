HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue who are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Buster is described as "a lovely boy, who walks on a lead and needs a lot of love and cuddles in his life."
Meet Chalkie. He enjoys the company of other dogs - and people once he gets to know them. Can you bring him out of his shell?
Dennis is described as "a happy, friendly boy when he gets to know you. He walks well on a lead and loves other dogs."
This is Innie, who needs an active home where he can use his nose. He's described as "a happy, waggy hound, who also walks on a lead."
This Wizz. She's described as a "sweet but shy girl", and "once she knows you she will love you for life. She can be walked on a lead.