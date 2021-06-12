NEWPORT has been named as one of the UK’s greenest cities, and one of the UK’s most active cities - with 68 per cent of the population walking for more than 30 minutes a day.

Swapping vacations for staycations means more of us are staying local and travelling on foot this year. So, where are the best places to be a pedestrian?

The latest study from Novotel explores a number of factors including walking routes, green space, rainfall, annual pedestrian casualties, activeness of residents, and pollution in 50 key cities.

A Novotel spokesperson told the Argus: "Over the last year, many of us have embraced the opportunity to spend more time in the great outdoors.

"Often hailed as one of the best forms of exercise, walking has captured our imagination in a way we never thought possible. However, we often assume that the best walking spots are only located in the Great British countryside, rather than in the hearts of our most popular cities.

"To highlight what’s on offer in our glorious cities, Novotel analysed a range of key factors from several data sources, creating a weighted rank of 50 of the UK’s key cities.

"Looking at the number of local walking routes, the amount of green space and the activeness of residents, as well as city pollution levels, road traffic safety, and average annual rainfall, the study calculates the best – and worst – cities to be a pedestrian.

"And, it is good news for those situated in the Welsh city of Newport, as it ranks top 10 in the list of UK cities named best for pedestrians."

With an overall score of 63 per cent, Newport takes eighth place in the study, not far behind the Scottish city of Dundee.

The study looked at which UK cities had the most active residents based on a percentage of the population that spend more than 30 minutes walking a day, and it’s the Scots and the Welsh that take the title as the most active.

Scottish capital, Edinburgh is home to the most active residents, while Aberdeen comes in second place. 78 per cent of Edinburgh dwellers walk for more than 30 minutes every day, while 70 per cent of Aberdonians state the same. With a shared total of 68 per cent, Swansea, Newport and Cardiff residents make up the top five, respectively.

It looks like you won’t be short of options if you’re looking to visit a park in Newport, which appears tenth in the list as the UK’s greenest city. Boasting around 36,358,457 million square metres of green space, it is awash with beautiful parks and gardens, perfect for enjoying time in the sun this summer.

While you might be longing to explore more of what Newport has to offer, then the cities walking routes will certainly keep you busy. Rounding off the top five cities in the UK with the most walking routes, Newport is home to around 313 routes within a 25 mile radius of the centre, perfect for getting those steps in.

You can read the study in full at: https://novotel.accor.com/gb/editorial/article/the-uks-most-pedestrian-friendly-cities-3-v2402.shtml