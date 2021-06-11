A LARGE police presence near Cardiff has been linked to the ongoing murder investigation in Newport.
Last night a 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the Alway area of Newport - emergency services attended, but he died at the scene.
Five people have been arrested - two aged 19, one aged 18 and two 17-year-old boys - and a murder investigation launched.
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Now, a large police presence in Pentwyn, Cardiff, has been confirmed as being connected to the investigation.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "The presence in Pentwyn is linked to our murder investigation in Balfe Road, Newport."
MORE NEWS:
- These are what you said are the best chippies in Newport
- Nightmare house plagued by drugs and anti-social behaviour closed by police
- Groundhog Day! County bring back keeper after two seasons with Cardiff
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
This morning residents flooded the street to lay tributes to the man, as well as tie balloons to the railings.
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency
Enquiries are ongoing at this stage and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2100203630.
Alternatively, people with information can message Gwent Police directly via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments are closed on this article.