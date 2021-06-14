In court from Newport, Cardiff and Ebbw Vale

A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOSHUA ASPELL, 23, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RUSSELL CHARLES MALONEY, 43, of Apollo Way, Blackwood, was banned from driving for four years after he admitted two counts of drink driving and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £305 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY MARTIN MATTHEWS, 33, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted the theft of razors from Boots and face cream from Lloyds Pharmacy.

He was ordered to pay £295 in compensation.

WAYNE BAKER, 39, of Cae Glas, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £454 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW NEAL, 30, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his system and driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MAXWELL CURRELL, 51, of St Fagans Road, Fairwater, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 103mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 between junctions 22 and 23a of the M4 westbound in Chepstow.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN CLIVE DIMENT, 40, of Brinell Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £546 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HARRY MILES, 35, of Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN JONES, 39, of Ashfield Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD SUMMERS, 28, of George Street, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £495 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Kings Parade in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.