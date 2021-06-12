THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

SADIE LYONS, 27, of Rugged Field, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty being more than three times the drink driving limit.

She was made the subject of an 80-day alcohol abstinence requirement and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lyons was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

TOMAS RIX, 30, of Delafield Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KIM HARRIS, 55, of Playford Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealers jailed for trafficking cocaine in Gwent

GEOFFREY HAYDN BROWN, 64, of Gavenny Way, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE CULLEN, 32, of Elm Street, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Aberthaw Road in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FARAN KHAN COX, 24, of South Morgan Place, Riverside, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on the M4 in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.