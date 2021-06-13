A PAIR of thieves stole more than £1,000 worth of groceries from Tesco during two raids.
Junior Al Johnson and Karla Docherty got away with £591.71 on one trip and £486 on another in Newport.
At the city’s magistrates’ court, the duo pleaded guilty to two counts of theft with the offences being committed on January 30 and February 1.
Johnson, 39, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
MORE NEWS: Drug dealers jailed for trafficking cocaine in Gwent
He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £423 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
Docherty, 35, also of Livingstone Place, Newport, was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.
She was ordered to pay £243 in compensation.