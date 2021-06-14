A MAN has been charged with attempted arson at a Gwent petrol station.

Lahrne Dobbs, 31, of Oakley Way, Caldicot, appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison before a judge at the city's crown court.

The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place at the BP garage in Rogiet on April 15.

No plea was entered.

A provisional trial date of November 24 was set and the case was adjourned until August 13.

The defendant was represented by Ruth Smith and the prosecution by Owen Williams.

Dobbs was remanded in custody by Judge Geraint Walters.