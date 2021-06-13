A NEWPORT man has become the 1,000th person to be helped out of unemployment in Wales during the pandemic.
Ciaran McConnell had very little work experience, and was referred to Wales’ Work and Health Programme Job Entry: Targeted Support (JETS) programme, delivered by Remploy, last November.
Supported by Matthew Woodford, Mr McConnell, created a new CV and enrolled and successfully completed a Business Administration course with Community Partnership Network member, Digital College.
He was very open-minded when looking at vacancies in different sectors and proactively applied for positions. Recruitment advisor Mr Woodford said: “Ciaran possessed a natural ability to develop rapport with people. He is articulate, professional and really proactive and used my feedback to grow.
"Even when he experienced setbacks, he persevered and didn’t let anything dampen his spirits.”
Within a couple of months, McConnell successfully interviewed to work for the Census as a Virtual Assistant and started in January.