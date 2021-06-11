THE eagerly-awaited partial solar eclipse occurred on the morning of Thursday, June 10, across South Wales, as the Moon covered a portion of the Sun's disc. However, cloud cover meant that many keen observers missed out on the event, with only a few managing to catch a glimpse.
A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align in an almost straight line.
Because the moon, sun and Earth do not align perfectly, the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow (known as the penumbra shadow) onto the Earth’s surface.
Given the size of the shadow cast by a body much smaller than our own Earth, the moon’s shadow falls on different places of the Earth at different times (as it spins).
With the cloud occasionally thinning at times, Martin Griffiths took this picture with his mobile phone from Bridgend, whilst In New Inn, Pontypool, Richard Marshall was able to capture a few shots. Elsewhere across the UK, a similarly cloudy picture also meant that the event was obscured for many.
The next time Wales will see a partial eclipse will be on the October 22, 2022, and then the March 29, 2025. The next total solar eclipse visible from Wales will be on the September 23, 2090.