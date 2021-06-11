FIVER Fest is set to make a return to Penarth this June, after a successful debut last year.

The initiative first started last October, with the hopes of helping out local businesses that had suffered during the pandemic.

Businesses taking part put on special £5 offers over a two week period.

Based on figures calculated by Totally Locally - the grass-roots High Street organisation behind the campaign - if every adult in Penarth spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £4.3 million per year going directly into the local economy.

Angelina Hall, chair of Penarth Business Group said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Penarth.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

"This is not about just selling £5 things," the organisation added.

"It’s an opportunity for you to get people through the door who haven’t ever stepped foot in your shop, or who haven’t been for ages."

It is set to run between June 12 and June 26, giving enough time for businesses to raise awareness and spread the word.

Penarth businesses taking part

“We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world”, said Chris Sands of Totally Locally, “But small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets.

"Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive.

"The pandemic has shown just what an amazing contribution they make to our local communities. It’s a conversation worth having!"

Last year saw 130 towns and thousands of independent shops and businesses join in across the UK.

To find out more, visit https://totallylocally.org/fiver-fest/.

Here are just some of the 39 £5 offers available across Penarth on 12 till 26 June 2021: