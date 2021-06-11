SCENES in Alway, Newport, tonight show crowds clashing with police less than 24 hours after a murder investigation was launched.
Pictures and videos appear to show people running away, being chased, and a few people tackled to the ground.
People can also be heard shouting and screaming and there appears to be several police officers on the scene.
The trouble is happening in the same area where a man was killed last night, and a murder investigation is currently ongoing.
Gwent Police have launched an appeal after the disorder and officers remain at in the Balfe Road area.
Anyone with information about the disorder in Alway is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100204766 or 338 11/06/21.
You can also send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.
Emergency services were called to Balfe Road, Alway, on Thursday evening after a man was found unresponsive and unconsious.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 26-year-old man dead.
Three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys, are currently in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.
