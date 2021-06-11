POLICE have launched an appeal after a disorder in Alway, Newport, this evening.
They say they started receiving reports from the public at around 5pm on Friday, June 11.
Officers remain at the scene after a large group of people were reportedly seen in the Balfe Road area.
Anyone with information about the disorder in Alway is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100204766 or 338 11/06/21.
You can also send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.