A DRUG dealer was jailed after police seized a large amount of cocaine destined for the streets of Gwent.
Gareth Grant, 36, was locked up for 32 months at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Sir Stafford Close, Caerphilly, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.
Outside the court, Detective Constable James Pottinger, who led the investigation, said: “Grant was arrested after a large amount of cocaine was discovered in February 2019.
“His prison sentence is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation that prevented a significant amount of drugs ending up in our communities.
“I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and help in tackling this type of crime.
“Anyone with any information about people involved in illegal drug activity can call us on 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”