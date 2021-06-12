Danish footballer Christian Eriksen has been taken to hospital after collapsing midway through his side's opening Euro 2020 match.

Teammates and medical teams rushed to his side after witnessing the upsetting moment.

Players from both teams, visibly shaken, formed a wall around the player, attempting to block the view while the Inter Milan player receives treatment.

The former Tottenham midfielder collapsed as a throw-in was taken towards him just minutes before the end of the first half at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called a halt to the match.

Television cameras cut away from 29-year-old Eriksen, however for a brief moment it appeared that he was receiving CPR.

UEFA have since confirmed the game has been suspended - but revealed that Eriksen has stabilised and is being taken to hospital.

They posted on Twitter: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The footballing community have been left stunned by the incident, with many taking to social media offering their hopes on his recovery.

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen’s collapse.

“Please God,” tweeted Muamba.

Christian Eriksen’s former club, Tottenham, tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan in 2020 after seven years with the club.

Marcus Rashford posted an image of the Danish flag on his Twitter account.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: “Awful scenes at Denmark v Finland Euros game. Thoughts with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.