Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Amia Rose Lowndes was born 11 days late on April 1, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Naomi Bessant and Owain Lowndes, of Pontypool, and she is a little sister to Jac (six).

Aaron Junior Ahern was born on March 24, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 6oz. His parents are Talisha Samuels and Aaron Ahern, of Newport, and his big sister is Aralayah Ahern (two).

Darcy May Carol Harris was born on May 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. Her parents are Kelly Northwood and Zak Harris, of Newport, and her big sisters are Ella (16), Mylie (11) and Poppy (seven).

Reese Williams arrived on May 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 1oz. She is the first child of Rebecca and Sian Williams, of Cwmbran.

Dollie-Rae Edwards was born on May 28, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 4oz. She is the first child of Courtney Edwards, of Newport.

Conwyn Gareth Peter Woodgate was born on April 11, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the first child of Nathan Woodgate and Seren Sharp, of Goytre.