TEN new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region – out of 115 cases in Wales.
Caerphilly recorded three cases, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen all recorded two cases and Blaenau Gwent recorded just one case.
Cardiff recorded the highest new number of cases with 13 and Merthyr Tydfil and Ceredigion both recorded no cases.
There was one death reported to Public Health Wales that had coronavirus as a contributing factor and this brings the total deaths to 5,572. The ABUHB region’s death toll remains at 961.
Caerphilly has recorded the lowest case rate in the seven-day rolling rate with 2.8 cases per 100,000 population in the week period up to June 7, which is the latest available statistics.
Monmouthshire recorded a 5.3 case rate for the same period, with Blaenau Gwent at 11.5, Newport at 16.2 and the highest in Gwent was in Torfaen at 17.0. Conwy has recorded the highest rolling case rate in Wales for the same period at 42.7 cases per 100,000 population.
Here are all the cases reported today:
Cardiff – 13
Conwy – 10
Flintshire – 9
Wrexham – 9
Swansea – 9
Neath Port Talbot – 7
Anglesey – 6
Gwynedd – 6
Denbighshire – 5
Pembrokeshire – 5
Powys – 4
Caerphilly – 3
Vale of Glamorgan – 3
Bridgend – 3
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 3
Carmarthenshire – 3
Monmouthshire – 2
Newport – 2
Torfaen – 2
Ceredigion – 0
Merthyr Tydfil – 0
Unknown location – 1
Resident outside Wales – 7
2,231,050 people have received a first dose of the vaccine in Wales and 1,378,010 people have received both doses of the vaccine.
