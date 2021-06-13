WE TAKE a break from the alphabet this week to share a collection of pictures celebrating nature.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Taken at Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal by Joe Guard
St Mary’s Church, Malpas, by Abbie Parsons
Cwn Lasgarn Wood by Jamie Page
MORE NEWS:
- Teenager attacked Newport Bus driver
- These five dogs with Many Tears Animal Rescue need homes
- Caerphilly Newport and Monmouthshire and Wales new covid cases
Swan family gathering in Torfaen by Roslynne Eaton
Pontypool Park by Jason Burgess
A butterfly near Old Wye Bridge, Chepstow by Robert Channing
Taken near Saint Faith’s Church in Llanfoist by Ian A Fewings
Keepers’ Pond by Alan Gordon Parry
Foxgloves captured at Fish Pond Park in Sebastapol by Alan Phillips
Taken at Tredegar House by Johanna Fallon