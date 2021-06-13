WE TAKE a break from the alphabet this week to share a collection of pictures celebrating nature.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Taken at Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal by Joe Guard

St Mary’s Church, Malpas, by Abbie Parsons 

Cwn Lasgarn Wood by Jamie Page 

Swan family gathering in Torfaen by Roslynne Eaton 

Pontypool Park by Jason Burgess

A butterfly near Old Wye Bridge, Chepstow by Robert Channing 

Taken near Saint Faith’s Church in Llanfoist by Ian A Fewings

Keepers’ Pond by Alan Gordon Parry

Foxgloves captured at Fish Pond Park in Sebastapol by Alan Phillips 

Taken at Tredegar House by Johanna Fallon