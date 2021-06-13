WE'VE had a few days of glorious summer weather - but that's set to change, with "intense thunderstorms" being forecast in Gwent for part of next week.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 to 6am on Friday, June 18.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen as well as Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

There is potential for flooding and travel disruption with the Met Office saying:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

MORE NEWS:

At the moment it is unclear on when the thunderstorms may hit, with the Met Office predicting the thunderstorms to move north east across parts of England and Wales during the time the weather warning is in place. They also say that not all locations will be affected but there may be intense thunderstorms with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds.

They predict there could be around 30mm of rainfall in an hour with some places receiving around 50mm in two to three hours but believe these will be fairly isolated.