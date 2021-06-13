ONE lane has been closed on the eastbound M4 due to a broken down car.

Traffic officers are on the scene as the car broke down on the turn off at junction 26 for Malpas. 

Congestion is starting to develop in the area, so drivers have been asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

READ MORE:

South Wales Argus: One lane has been closed on the eastbound M4 due to a broken down car. Picture: Traffic Wales.One lane has been closed on the eastbound M4 due to a broken down car. Picture: Traffic Wales.