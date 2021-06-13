A CWMBRAN park has been set on fire in the latest act of vandalism across the town's play areas.

Sandybrook Park, off Ton Road, has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, with residents reporting fires being started in the park “seven days on the trot” in January.

The latest incident resulted in the playground surface being damaged and a bin set on fire.

READ MORE:

As a result, the park has been closed due to safety concerns until the damage has been repaired.

This comes shortly after a see-saw at Pontnewydd Park was cut in half by vandals using a disc cutter, which caused the council to warn the play equipment may not be replaced.

A bin was set on fire at Sandybrook Park in Cwmbran. Picture: Torfaen council

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "I am saddened to hear about yet another act of vandalism taking place in one of our parks.

"Parks are very popular with children of all ages, and damage such as this has taken away this facility until repairs can be made. It’s a shame that a few irresponsible people have spoilt the fun for many.

Vandals have damaged Sandybrook Park in Cwmbran after setting fires in the play area. Picture: Torfaen council

"Sadly, this park will be out of action for a while until repairs can be made. We are urging anyone that if you know anything about this mindless vandalism to get in touch with the council or the police."

If you have any information about the vandalism, phone the council 01495 762200 or contact Gwent Police.