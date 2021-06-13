A TEENAGER was dramatically dragged out of his car by police after they smashed the vehicle’s windscreen as he was trying to escape their clutches.

Officers had set up a roadblock to catch convicted cocaine dealer Jerome Tannetta, 19, of South Road, Sully, as they pursued him through Cardiff.

He was being chased in the Welsh capital on the A4042 before traffic cops sealed off the Llanedeyrn roundabout to stop him making a getaway.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how Tannetta, who was driving a Skoda Fabia with passengers inside, refused to admit defeat.

He said: “The defendant would not get out of the car and tried to move the vehicle through the stationary traffic before colliding with two vans.

“The police shouted for him to get out and one officer drew his Taser.

“Another smashed the car’s windscreen with his asp.

“The defendant was ultimately dragged out of the vehicle.”

It emerged that Tannetta hasn’t passed his test and wasn’t insured to drive.

Police also found he was carrying cocaine and had £600 in cash on him.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He also admitted possession of a class A drug.

The offences were committed on February 19 and put him in breach of a suspended sentence.

Two years ago, Tannetta was sent to a young offender institution for 19 months, suspended for 22 months, for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mr Ace said the defendant had been caught on that occasion drug dealing while riding a moped.

The court was told how the defendant, represented by Christopher Rees, was battling a drug problem.

Tannetta was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The defendant was banned from driving for six months, fined £600 and must pay a victim surcharge.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him before he left the dock: “You’ve been very fortunate today.”