AS MORE restrictions are eased across the UK, Action Fraud is warning the public to take care when buying tickets for events through online retailers.

Figures from the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime show that already this year, almost £1 million has been lost to ticket fraud.

This year, 1,085 reports of ticket fraud have been made to Action Fraud, with an average loss of £850 per victim.

Almost two thirds of those victims were aged between 20-49. Since March this year 374 reports were made, with over £200,000 lost in just that one month.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: “Many festivals and events scheduled to go ahead as coronavirus-related restrictions ease have already sold out – something criminals are more than happy to take advantage of.

“To avoid disappointment, only buy tickets from the venue directly, an official promoter or agent, or a well-known and reputable ticket site. Don’t be duped by offers on secondary ticketing websites or social media, as this is often where criminals will advertise fake tickets to popular and sold-out events.

“Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

One victim of ticket fraud lost £200 when they asked on Twitter if anyone had tickets for sale for a concert. They received a message from someone who claimed they had a number of tickets for sale and they would transfer the tickets to the victim as soon as payment was received. The victim sent a PayPal payment and was then blocked by the person and received no tickets.

Another on Facebook lost almost £250 after contacting someone who was selling two VIP tickets to a festival. They were told to make a payment through a digital wallet provider and that the tickets would be transferred when the money was received. The victim was then blocked after making the payment and the tickets were still being advertised on the same group.

More than £3,500 was lost by one victim who bought tickets for a rugby tour through what they thought was a legitimate ticket site. They tried to get a refund due to the uncertainty of travel but could not contact the company. The company has been dissolved and a number of victims have reported a similar issue.

What are the signs of ticket fraud and how can you protect yourself?

• Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, official promoter or agent, or a well-known and reputable ticket site.

• Avoid paying for tickets through bank transfer, especially if the person you are buying from is not known to you. Credit card and payment services like PayPal give you a better chance of recovering your money if you become a victim of fraud.

• Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals on tickets. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

• Is the vendor a member of STAR? If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints. Visit star.org.uk/buy_safe for more information.

If you think you have been a victim of any type of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.