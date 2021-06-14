Wales’ new minister for climate change has said that the new Programme for Government will have a central focus on the environment.

Julie James also warning “we will all need to do much more to reduce our carbon emissions over the next 10 years than we have in the last 30”.

Speaking ahead of a visit to meet school pupils at Lisvane and Llanishen reservoirs in Cardiff, Julie James said: "We've made significant progress in bringing emissions levels down in recent years, but we now have to go further and faster if we are to stand a chance of tackling climate change.

“To do that we have to do things differently and be willing to be bold.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford will publish the Programme for Government early next week.

When the First Minister revealed his new cabinet team, he said the environment and climate change will be ‘at the heart of decision-making’ to help Wales reach its legally binding target of reaching Net Zero by 2050.

For the first time, environment, transport, planning, housing and energy have been brought together into one ministry, with two ministers working together to deliver lasting change.

Ms James continued: “Over the course of the pandemic we've made big changes to the way we live our lives because we have followed the science.

“We need to adopt the same approach with climate change. The world's scientists are telling us in very clear terms that we urgently need to cut emissions.”

“As world temperatures rise, due to climate change, extreme weather has become more frequent in Wales. 2020 saw the sunniest May and wettest February since records began.

“Scientists are clear that we can expect more to follow, affecting every part of Wales through winter flooding, summer drought, fiercer storms and rising sea levels as a direct result of the greenhouse gases we have emitted.”

Lee Waters, will work alongside Julie James in his role as deputy minister for climate change.

Also speaking ahead of the visit, he said: “Just as we've all made changes as we’ve adapted to the Covid pandemic, there can be real benefits to making changes to the way we live our lives to respond to climate change.

“Quieter roads, cleaner air, less noise and a closer connection with nature are all things we've appreciated during the last 15 months and we don't want to end.

“Making changes to our lives to tackle climate change don’t have to be painful – they can bring benefits to us all.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.