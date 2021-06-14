Around 12 per cent of the population in Wales are carers although many people don’t consider themselves as such - it’s just something that they do for their loved one.

The efforts that unpaid carers have gone to throughout this pandemic has been incredible and often to the detriment of their own physical and mental health. Many have taken on greater responsibilities with fewer breaks.

Respite services can be a lifeline.

Last week the Welsh Government launched a new £3 million fund to support emergency respite care and the development of a short breaks fund.

Respite can take many forms, from having time to switch off and enjoy being with family and friends to a short break with or without the person being cared for. This new fund will make sure unpaid carers have a short break from their caring responsibilities to help them look after their own health and wellbeing. We owe our unpaid carers support and recognition for all they do.

Wales expects to reach 75 per cent take-up for first jabs across all priority groups and age groups a month ahead of target – the original milestone was the end of July.

Wales has one of the best Covid vaccination programmes in the world. The focus will now move to maximising vaccine coverage for all by ensuring everyone is offered a second dose by the end of September and that no one is left behind.

All adults in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area should now have received their invite for their first vaccination. If you have not, or previously declined or missed your appointment, please call 0300 303 1373.

Vaccination is our greatest tool out of this pandemic, the more people vaccinated the better it protects everyone.

Newport Women’s Forum awards are now open to applications from woman, or a group of women, aged 18 or over who are living in the city and borough of Newport. The bursary aims to help women achieve their specific ambition or dream. More information on the bursary can be found on their website at newportwf.wordpress.com or by emailing: NewportWomensForum@gmail.com. Closing date for applications is July 2, 2021.

I send out a regular e-newsletter. If you are a Newport West resident and would like to receive this, or would like to get in touch with me on any issue, you can contact me at: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or 01633 848278.