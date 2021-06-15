The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Andrew Thomas Simmonds, 46, who works at Tesco.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography in 2019. I love capturing memories.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It is fascinating what you see out and about - and then clicking away and showing them to friends and family. I just love exploring new things to take pics of. It gives me a a great sense of joy.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

The local canal. It has a beautiful waterfall which runs under the Ty Coch canal. It's peaceful away from the hustle of traffic with just the noise of the force of flowing water. It's like my happy place to be.

What equipment do you use?

An old Nikon d50 camera.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

The one that I find my favourite is of the Pontypool river, the Afon Llwyd. I spent many times trying to practise. It is a cloudy river shot. I stood chest high in waders freezing cold - but it finally paid off.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined to gain knowledge off like-minded people - and to look at other people's pictures from all different places. There are many fantastic people in the group who have taken time out to help me learn.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

You don't need the most expensive camera. It's all about practise. And patience. Just get out there and enjoy clicking away. If you are ever unsure, just ask a member in the group. And most of all have fun.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Tom Jones. I'm a huge fan of his music. I think he has an amazing voice.

Anything else you think we should know?

I inherited my grandad's photo collection and 35mm slides. The photos went on to be published in the Cwmbran Time Bubble book about 70 years of the town. It was a favourite day of mine. My grandad Keith Felvus would be so proud to see that.