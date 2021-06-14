WALES' much-loved puffin population is facing an uncertain future if world leaders, including the Welsh Government, fail to deliver strong commitments ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November.

The stark warning is outlined in a new report by the WWF which analyses the effects of a 1.5 degree rise in global temperatures on a variety of species from across the globe.

The Atlantic puffin, which famously lives on Skomer Island off the coast of Pembrokeshire, is under threat according to the charity. The iconic birds tend to eat small fish such as sandeels but warmer waters mean the food chain will be disrupted, depriving the puffins of their food source.

Scotland, where more than 80% of the UK and Irish population is found, has already seen a massive decline in its puffin numbers. Rising sea temperatures are among the main threats according to scientists.

On dry land, the report also warns that warmer temperatures will see Welsh bluebells blooming out of sync with the seasons. This could lead to them becoming a distant memory as conditions become inhospitable for their existence. The WWF also lists bumblebees as being in danger.

Further afield, penguins, snow leopards, sea turtles, hippos and coffee plants are all under threat if global warming continues at its current rate, as Jessica McQuade, head of policy and advocacy at WWF Cymru explains: “If we are to secure a future for some of Wales and the planet’s most iconic species and habitats then 2021 must be a turning point in tackling the climate and nature crisis. Wales, alongside other countries, must seize the chance at COP26 to build a fairer, greener future with nature at its heart.”

“With the eyes of the world on COP26, Wales has an opportunity to show what its new Climate Ministry is capable of by sharing an action plan with the world outlining the steps it will take to cut harmful emissions and reach net zero by 2050. This must recognise nature’s critical role in tackling emission reduction.”

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme events such as floods, droughts and wildfires, as well as warming oceans and rising sea levels. This is putting a variety of species and habitats under greater pressure. Many animals and plants cannot cope with the changing environment where their habitats may alter, food and water become scarcer and seasons shift.

Within a human lifetime, the planet has already seen unparalleled changes. Global wildlife populations have fallen an average of 68 per cent since 1970, while 2020 marked the end of the hottest decade on record. WWF is warning that every half-degree increase in temperature brings additional pressures.

Current pledges and targets are projected to lead to a temperature rise of 2.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, which will be catastrophic for people and nature according to scientists.

The report states that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees will not be possible without urgently halting nature loss around the world , and any failure to do so will undermine all other efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

WWF is calling for strengthened global efforts to restore nature, alongside rapid and deep cuts to harmful emissions, including transforming the way we use our land.

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.