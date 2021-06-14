WALES has recorded its highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day since mid-March, with 247 reported today by Public Health Wales.

And the rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to June 9, the latest available - is 18.4 per 100,000, the highest since early April.

That rate has almost doubled in just a week, having been 9.4 per 100,000 for the week to June 2.

It comes as the Welsh Governmetn has confirmed that the Delta strain of the virus, which originated in India, is now the dominant strain of new cases in Wales. There have now been 315 confirmed Delta cases in Wales, up 131 since June 10.

No deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed today in Wales, meaning the number since the pandemic began remains at 5,572, including 961 in Gwent - and there have been just two confirmed deaths in Gwent in the past eight weeks.

There have been 214,004 confirmed cases across Wales since the pandemic began, including 41,941 in Gwent.

Twenty-six of the new Wales case confirmed today are in Gwent - 10 in Caerphilly; six in Torfaen; five in Monmouthshire; four in Newport; one in Blaenau Gwent.

In Wales, 2,216,031 people have now had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine - as at the end of yesterday - and 1,384,673 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The rolling weekly case rate in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) for the week to June 9 is 11.4 per 100,000.

Caerphilly (6.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales for the week to June 9. Monmouthshire (7.4) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales, Blaenau Gwent (10) has the seventh lowest rate, and Torfaen (16) has the 10th lowest rate.

Newport (18.1) has the ninth highest rate in Wales.

The highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to June 9 is 46.9 per 100,000, in Conwy.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 9 is 1.8 per cent. Torfaen (1.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Conwy - 28

Flintshire - 28

Denbighshire - 21

Wrexham - 20

Cardiff - 20

Swansea - 15

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 12

Caerphilly - 10

Pembrokeshire - nine

Bridgend - eight

Vale of Glamorgan - seven

Carmarthenshire - seven

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Torfaen - six

Monmouthshire - five

Ceredigion - five

Powys - five

Newport - four

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Anglesey - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Gwynedd - one

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 22

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.