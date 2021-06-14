TWO Newport criminals travelled to Cardiff and robbed a student of his iPhone and wallet before marching him to a cashpoint to try and force him to empty his bank account.

Macauley Davies and Daniel Jacobs, both aged 22, targeted Cai Edwards in the capital's city centre during the early hours of the morning.

The pair pounced on their 19-year-old victim who was alone outside the Queens Vaults pub on Westgate Street where he had been drinking with friends.

Detectives from Cardiff Bay CID recovered hours of CCTV footage and tracked the suspects' movements throughout the city centre.

Using retrospective facial recognition, Davies, who was known to police, was identified.

Further enquiries led them to Jacobs.

Daniel Jacobs

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said: “Shortly after midnight on April 26, these defendants robbed Mr Edwards, who is a student and Cardiff University.

“He had been with friends at the Queens Vaults and described himself as being 7/10 drunk.

“Mr Jacobs engaged him in conversation and offered to sell him cocaine which Mr Edwards refused.

“Mr Davies then punched him to the face and they went through his pockets and took his mobile phone and wallet which had his bank card and driving licence.

Macauley Davies

“They then took him to a cashpoint and told him to withdraw £300.

“They threatened him with a knife but no knife was produced.

“Mr Edwards deliberately put in the wrong PIN and one of the defendants punched him.

“The victim gave them a false PIN before he ran away as fast as he could and reported the matter to the police.”

When they were trawling through CCTV footage from Cardiff city centre during their robbery investigation, police came across Davies and Jacobs involved in a gang attack on a man in St Mary’s Street.

This offence took place before the mugging.

Mr Roberts said the victim, who has not been identified, was punched, kicked and stamped on while he was on the floor.

Davies and Jacobs pleaded guilty to robbery, affray and fraud by using Mr Edwards’ contactless bank card at the Square Pizza Company in Newport.

Jacobs also admitted fraud by using the card to buy scratch cards at the Spar store on Cardiff’s St Mary’s Street.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Edwards said: “I feel shocked. I never thought this would happen to me.

“I was scared and alone. I couldn’t eat on the left side of my jaw for a week.

“I feel lucky it has healed very well.”

Mr Roberts said Davies had 29 previous convictions for 39 offences which include public disorder and burglary.

Jacobs had 21 previous convictions for 36 offences and had served four years in prison for robbery.

Gareth Williams, representing Davies, said: “There is no real mitigation. These are serious offences and they are wholly unacceptable.

“The defendant was homeless at the time and he comes from a background of neglect.”

Owen Williams, for Jacobs, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendants: “On April 26 you were about in Cardiff city centre plainly looking for trouble.

“Firstly, you came across a man who you punched and kicked.

“You then targeted Cai Evans. You knew he was vulnerable, you knew he was alone and he was drunk.

“He was accosted and punched and his mobile phone and wallet were taken.

“You then marched him along to a cashpoint and you demanded cash.

“Bravely, he refused to hand any over.”

He added: “You both have appalling criminal records.”

Davies, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was jailed for four years and three months.

Jacobs, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for four years and 10 months.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Elliott Button from South Wales Police, said: "Davies and Jacobs showed a clear disregard for their actions and the impact that this would have on their victims and the other members of the public who witnessed events.

"Fortunately, we were able to find and return some of the stolen property.

"We hope that the outcome of our investigation and today’s sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court will bring some comfort to those affected by this incident and reassure the wider community of our commitment to keep Cardiff safe.

"South Wales Police will use all available technology to bring offenders to justice."