A DOMICILIARY care worker from Blaenau Gwent is to appear before a fitness to practise hearing after allegations he stole alcohol from a person in his care, drank on duty, and urinated in their sink.
Anthony Smith is also accused of being dishonest about a self-harming incident involving another person in his care.
He will face a four-day Social Care Wales fitness to practise hearing starting tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15.
The hearing will be held over Zoom.
