DO YOU recognise this four-legged fellow?
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is trying to reunite a dog - found in Abertillery - with its family.
A dog was found on Princess Street, in Abertillery, on Friday June 11 and the hunt is on to find his pet humans.
He is a male Shar Pei with black fur (short-coated).
Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call 01495 357813 or 01495 311556.