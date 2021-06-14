DO YOU recognise this four-legged fellow?

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is trying to reunite a dog - found in Abertillery - with its family.

A dog was found on Princess Street, in Abertillery, on Friday June 11 and the hunt is on to find his pet humans.

He is a male Shar Pei with black fur (short-coated).

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call 01495 357813 or 01495 311556.