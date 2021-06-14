TWO vehicles have been removed after getting stuck on Barry beaches within the last 24 hours.
This morning an Audi A3 got stuck in the sand of Barry Island after driving down a ramp onto the beach.
ASK Vehicle Recovery helped recover the vehicle, with South Wales Police also at the scene.
South Wales Police confirmed that they received word of the incident at around 7.30am this morning.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "The Audi A3 became stuck in the sand and the male driver left the area.
"He is described as possibly being under the influence of alcohol and was wearing a yellow basketball style vest.
"The car was removed from the beach and the owner, believed to be from the Nelson area, has been contacted. Enquiries are on-going."
A vehicle was also recovered from the pebble beach last night. Picture: Barry Coastguard
This follows a car which was 'in a dangerous position' being recovered from a pebble beach in Barry just last night (June 13).
At 10.25pm Barry Coastguard were paged to the scene - at Pebble Beach in The Knap - due to the car [what kind] being driven onto the beach.
Audi A3 is recovered from the sand. Picture: Visit Barry Island
A spokesman for Barry Coastguard said: "Our team were paged to the Pebble Beach... on scene they found a vehicle had been driven onto the beach.
"Our Team stayed on scene until the early hours due to the dangerous position and it was recovered."
