FIVE teenagers appeared in court today charged with murdering a 26-year-old man from Newport.
Ryan O'Connor was found unconscious and unresponsive after officers were reported to a serious assault near Balfe Road, Alway, at around 9.05pm on Thursday, June 10.
He was later pronounced dead by paramedics and a murder investigation launched by Gwent Police.
Today, Monday, June 14, five teenagers - Ethan Strickland, 18, of Clos Briallen, Cardiff; Lewis Aquilina, 19, of Canton Court, Cardiff; Elliot Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode; and two 17-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared at Newport Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Mr O'Connor and one count of robbery.
All five only spoke to confirm their identities, with a calm demeanour.
All will re-appear at Newport Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 15.
Gwent Police are continuing their investigation into the murder and are appealing for anyone with information that could assist their enquiries to call 101 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100203630.
Anyone who has dashcam footage from Balfe Road, especially of the roundabout and the surrounding area, between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Thursday 10 June is asked to get in touch.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.
