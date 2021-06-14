A MAN who died in Newport on Thursday was loved by the local community, his family have said.

Ryan O'Connor, 26, was found unconscious and unresponsive following reports of a serious assault on Balfe Road in the Alway area of Newport on Thursday.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died.

Mr O'Connor's family have paid tribute to him, and urged anyone with any information about his death to come forward.

“Ryan was a loving and caring person," they said. "He has left us far too soon, and he will be greatly missed by all of us.

“He was loved by his family and the local community, which is reflected in the support that we’ve received from them at this difficult time for our family.

“The whole family would like to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us so far.

“We would urge anyone with information to work with the police and assist their investigation in any way they can.”

The family of Ryan O'Connor have paid tribute to him after he died in Newport last week. Picture: Gwent Police.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday, June 10 after Mr O'Connor was discovered.

Five people – three men from Cardiff and two boys, one from Caerphilly and one from Cardiff - were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were each charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday, June 14.

Mr O'Connor's family are receiving support from specialist officers.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to call 101 or send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter to us, quoting log reference 2100203630," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

"Anyone who has dashcam footage from Balfe Road, especially of the roundabout and the surrounding area, between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Thursday 10 June is asked to get in touch with us.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details."