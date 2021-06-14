A MAN was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his chest after police were called to a reported illegal rave.
Gwent Police were called to an area of forest in the Abercarn area on Sunday, May 30.
Upon their arrival, officers found a number of vehicles and around 100 people gathered for what is believed to have been an illegal rave.
READ MORE:
- Family pay touching tribute to Newport man who 'was loved by the community'.
- Irish travellers family to be evicted from Newport council site.
- Residents in Lliswerry left worried for their safety following spate of fires.
Those in attendance "co-operated and left the area peacefully," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
Among those at the scene, 32-year-old man was found with a puncture wound to his chest.
The man, from the Gloucester area, was taken to hospital, but has since been released.
"It’s believed some of those who went to the event were also from the Swindon and Gloucester areas," said a police spokesperson.
"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2100188520, or you can DM us."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment