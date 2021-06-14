A MAN in his 50s was pulled from the river Usk in Newport last night.
Eyewitnesses report seeing the man falling from the footbridge near Newport city centre at around 10pm last night.
Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service were all called to the scene.
The man, aged 56, was pulled from the water and taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.
Gwent Police have said that he did not sustain any serious injuries.
The full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a concern for safety after a man was seen in the River Usk in Newport at around 10.05pm on Sunday, June 13.
“Officers attended, assisting the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 56-year-old man was removed from the water to safety.
“He was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, although he did not sustain any serious injuries.”
